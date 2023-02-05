WVU guard Savannah Samuel (24) runs down the WVU Coliseum court against No. 24 Texas. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s trip through the Sooner State continues Tuesday with a matchup against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State game information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 14-10 since 2000

Last meeting: West Virginia 60, Oklahoma State 56 at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2022

WVU at Oklahoma State matchup preview

It’s the first meeting of the season between West Virginia and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers head to Stillwater riding a two-game losing streak, while the Cowgirls have won each of their last two contests.

West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) has suffered back-to-back losses against ranked foes. The Mountaineers are 4-1 in conference play against unranked opponents. The Cowgirls are outside of the Top 25.

Oklahoma State (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) has won three of its last four games, overall, with two of those wins coming inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowgirls are the second-highest-scoring team in the Big 12 Conference, averaging nearly 78 points per game. They are tied for the league lead in shooting percentage, and are the top three-point shooting team in the Big 12. West Virginia ranks second in the conference in defending against the three ball, and continues to have the best turnover margin in the league.

West Virginia has won each of the last four, and six of the last ten, meetings with Oklahoma State dating back to March 3, 2018.