For the 20th time in program history, Mike Carey’s squad will return to the postseason. West Virginia is one of 30 automatic qualifiers for the WNIT. The Mountaineers are 15-15 on the year after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
This marks the seventh WNIT appearance in program history and the first since 2018-19.
WVU will learn its opponent and venue when the full 64-team team bracket is revealed on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.
The opening round of the WNIT will take place March 16-18, round two from 19-22 while the third round will be held 23-26. The quarterfinals roll on March 26-28 with the semifinals taking place over the following two days. The champion will be crowned on April 2.
Here’s a full look at the automatic qualifiers:
Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast
Campbell (23-7), Big South
Columbia (22-6), Ivy
Drexel (26-5), Colonial
Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast
Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic
Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot
Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland
Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky
Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun
Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA
Maine (20-11), America East
Marquette (21-10), Big East
Missouri (18-12), Southeastern
New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West
Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic
Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic
Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10
San Francisco (16-11), West Coast
South Dakota State (23-9), Summit
Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley
Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley
Toledo (26-5), Mid-American
Troy (24-8), Sun Belt
Tulane (20-9), American
UC Irvine (21-11), Big West
UCLA (14-12), Pac-12
West Virginia (15-15), Big 12
Wofford (17-13), Southern
Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon