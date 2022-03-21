MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite missing most of the conference portion of the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s schedule this season, guard KK Deans was still the team’s leading scorer at year’s end.

Deans, who was sidelined for part of this season due to injury, has entered the transfer portal.

The junior guard announced that decision on social media Monday night.

“My heartfelt thanks go to Mountaineer Nation as you support of WVU’s athletes is priceless. Y’all have shown me nothing but love the past [three] years,” Deans wrote in the post.

She concluded by typing, “So as I go on to pursue a master’s degree, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I will always be proud to say once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”

Deans will have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Deans averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game this season. And despite being limited to just 18 games played, finished third on the team in assists.

Her scoring average this season was a slight improvement from her sophomore campaign when she averaged 13.7 points per game, as she only trailed Kysre Gondrezick in scoring.

Deans is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina.

She is the third key piece of this year’s WVU women’s basketball team to announce her departure from the program. Forward Kari Niblack entered the transfer portal last week.

Head coach Mike Carey announced his retirement last week, as well.