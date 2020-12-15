WVU women’s hoops moves Ohio game to Monday

West Virginia women’s hoops has announced that their Sunday clash with Ohio has been moved to Monday, Dec. 21.

The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. ET in Morgantown, and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This move will give West Virginia an extra day of rest after traveling to Oklahoma State to face the Cowgirls on Friday. It is also the second change in WVU’s schedule this week. The Mountaineers’ scheduled game against Coppin State for Tuesday was postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program.