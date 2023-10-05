The Big 12 released its preseason women’s basketball poll Thursday, and WVU was voted to finish No. 8 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.
The Mountaineers are coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Coaches were not permitted to place votes on their own teams.
Big 12 Preseason Poll
- Texas (12 first-place votes)
- Baylor (2 first-place votes)
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma State
- West Virginia
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Houston
- Cincinnati
- UCF