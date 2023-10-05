The Big 12 released its preseason women’s basketball poll Thursday, and WVU was voted to finish No. 8 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

The Mountaineers are coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Coaches were not permitted to place votes on their own teams.

Big 12 Preseason Poll

  1. Texas (12 first-place votes)
  2. Baylor (2 first-place votes)
  3. Kansas
  4. Kansas State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Iowa State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. West Virginia
  9. TCU
  10. Texas Tech
  11. BYU
  12. Houston
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF