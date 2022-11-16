Following a season-opening, 81-31 win over USC Upstate, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes Winthrop to Morgantown on Thursday, Nov. 17, for Education Day.

Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. Thursday’s contest against WU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Thursday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Eric Little and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Thursday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Thursday is ‘Education Day’ at the Coliseum, as the Mountaineers welcome over 5,000 students from local schools to enjoy the game.

Each student in attendance will receive an educational workbook filled with questions, games and more. Additionally, WVU will be running education-based promotions throughout the game.

West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Winthrop (0-3, 0-0 Big South) meet for the first time on Thursday morning. WVU is set to encounter its second straight Big South opponent, after opening 2022-23 against USC Upstate on Nov. 10. Of note, the Mountaineers have not lost at home vs. a non-Power 5 opponent since Dec. 20, 2012, vs. Duquesne.

Statistically, West Virginia is averaging 38.3 more points than Winthrop this season and is shooting 10.1% better than the Eagles from the field. Additionally, WVU is averaging 17.3 more rebounds per game than WU and has 56 fewer turnovers than the Eagles.

West Virginia is a perfect, 18-0 all time against current members of the Big South Conference, including 1-0 this season.



Winthrop comes into Thursday’s game on a three-game losing streak, with its most recent defeat coming to Coppin State on Nov. 13 (78-49). WU dropped its season opener to UCF, 72-32, on Nov. 7, before falling to Western Carolina, 48-47, on Nov. 10.

Shamyjha Price leads the Eagles in scoring at 10 points per game, and Paige Powell is second on the team in scoring at 7.7 points per game. Powell also leads the squad in rebounding at six boards per game. Jada Ryce has tallied 12 steals over the first three games of the season for Winthrop and is averaging four per game.

Winthrop is led by third-year coach Semeka Randall Lay.

The Mountaineers are coming off a season-opening, 81-31 win over USC Upstate on Nov. 10, inside the Coliseum. The win was the first of coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure at West Virginia. West Virginia’s offensive attack vs. Upstate was led by a pair of double-figure scorers, including sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a game-high 19 points.

West Virginia currently leads the Big 12 Conference in offensive rebounds per game (22.0), scoring defense (31.0), scoring margin (50.0), steals per game (20.0), turnover margin (29.00) and turnovers forced per game (41.00).

Additionally, WVU ranks No. 2 nationally in turnover margin, turnovers forced per game and scoring defense. The Mountaineers also are No. 3 in the country in steals per game, No. 4 in scoring margin and No. 5 in field goal percentage defense.