WVU women’s soccer adds McCutcheon

West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of midfielder Maya McCutcheon to the 2021 roster.

“We are so excited to welcome Maya to our Mountaineer family,” Izzo-Brown said. “She brings in a wealth of experience and dedication to the game, and we are looking forward to what she will be able to add to our team this year.”

McCutcheon arrives in Morgantown after playing her first two seasons at Oklahoma, appearing in 35 contests and earning 27 starts for the Sooners. She notched a trio of goals as a freshman, while tallying 36 shots, including eight on goal, across two campaigns in Norman.

The Murphy, Texas, native was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2019, while also earning recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team and Academic All-Big 12 First Team while at OU. She also served as the Sooners’ Big 12 Black Female Student-Athlete representative.

McCutcheon played high school soccer at Plano East Senior High School and club soccer with FC Dallas. She was named a first-team all-district honoree as a sophomore at Plano East. With FC Dallas, McCutcheon served as a team captain, helping lead the squad to the ECNL National Championship in 2017, as well as a pair of Texas Conference Championships in 2017 and 2018.

The daughter of Dadario and Melanie McCutcheon, Maya has one sister and one brother. Her sister, Daria, played basketball at Louisiana Tech, and her father, Dadario, played football at Tuskegee University. McCutcheon plans to major in exercise physiology and joins the 13-member Mountaineer signing class for 2021. For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.