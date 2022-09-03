The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its weekend on the road with a neutral-site match against No. 25 Samford on Sunday, Sept. 4. The contest, hosted by Auburn, is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, at Auburn Soccer Complex in Auburn, Alabama.

Fans can follow along with live stats from the match at WVUsports.com.

In the squad’s first match in Alabama this week, West Virginia battled to a 0-0 draw with No. 11 Auburn on Sept. 1. The Tigers rattled off 13 shots in the contest and placed seven of those on target, but senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey fended off their chances to save the draw. The Mountaineers were held to just four total shots with zero on goal.

Massey notched seven saves in the contest to tie her career best, and she recorded her third shutout of the campaign to advance her career total to 13. Offensively, senior midfielder/defender Maddie Moreau’s pair of blocked shots led the team, while sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and freshman forward Emily Thompson took one shot apiece, both off frame.

Sunday’s match marks the first-ever meeting between West Virginia and Samford. WVU is 2-0 all time against current members of the Southern Conference, with just one meeting apiece against UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina. The Mountaineers last met a SoCon foe on Sept. 7, 2014, tallying a 2-0 win over UNCG as a part of the WVU 90 Minute Classic in Morgantown

The Bulldogs are set to become the Mountaineers’ 118th different opponent all time. Over the last five years, WVU is 5-1-2 against first-time opponents, including 0-0-1 this season after tying first-time opponent Indiana on Aug. 18 to open the campaign.

The program’s all-time winningest coach, Todd Yelton is in his 21st season as the head coach of the Samford women’s soccer program. He has led the Bulldogs to six NCAA Tournament appearances, five conference tournament championships and a 253-104-49 overall mark. The squad is coming off a 1-1 tie with Army on Sept. 1, as junior defender Ella Simpson scored in the 85th minute to force the draw.

Senior defender Kylie Gazza and sophomore forward/midfielder Whitaker Buchanan pace the offense with two goals each this season, while senior forward Nikki Barrio has notched a trio of assists. In goal, fifth-year senior keeper Morgan McAslan has notched 18 saves through the team’s first five matches of the campaign.