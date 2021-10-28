WVU women’s soccer falls in overtime on senior night to Oklahoma State

West Virginia women’s soccer dropped its regular season finale to Oklahoma State in overtime 2-1.

WVU took an early lead off the foot of midfielder Isabella Sibley on her senior night — but the Cowgirls came back and scored two unanswered, including the game-winner from Olyvia Dowell to steal the win.

Sibley’s score in the first half was far from the only chance the Mountaineers had in the first half. In fact, WVU got by OSU goalkeeper Evie Vitali twice, but were denied by the post both times.

“It’s kind of been the story of the whole year, we just can’t buy goals,” said WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

In total, WVU out-shot the Cowgirls 4-1 in the first half, and owned 60 percent of ball possession.

Oklahoma State’s Hannah Webb tied it up shortly after the halftime break, notching an unassisted goal to equalize. Both squads battled for the remainder of regulation, but neither squad was able to break the even scoreline.

That is, until the second minute of overtime, when Gabriella Coleman found Dowell for the game-winning score.

WVU’s loss drops the squad to sixth in the Big 12 standings as they complete the regular season with 12 points. Oklahoma State, who sat just two points behind WVU at kick, jumps the Mountaineers and awaits the conclusion of Texas Tech’s matchup with TCU to see their final seeding.

After the game, West Virginia honored its four departing seniors — Sibley, Lauren Segalla, Grace Smith and Jordan Brewster. Together, the quartet combined for 257 appearances, 15,602 minutes on the pitch, 33 goals and 27 assists.

“They’re just awesome, awesome seniors. I’m so proud of everything they brought to the program and more,” Izzo-Brown said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a result for them. It’s a heartbreaker.”

The Big 12 Tournament is set to begin on Sunday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. First round matchups are still to be determined.