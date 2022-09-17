The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its nonconference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas (4-1-3) broke through in the 34th minute and then added a second score in the opening minutes of the second half to seal the win. The Mountaineers (3-3-3) had their chances, taking nine shots in the second frame, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the loss.

West Virginia’s best opportunities of the match came just before the 70-minute mark, as the offense fired off a series of shots that forced the Hoya defense to work hard to save the shutout. The Mountaineers dribbled the ball into the 18-yard box to draw the GU keeper off her line. Senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon saw an opportunity and put a ball on frame that had to be narrowly saved by a GU defender, awarding WVU a corner kick. Off the corner, junior midfielder Chloe Adler got a head on the ball, but her attempt sailed just high.

WVU narrowly outshot GU, 13-12, including a 9-8 edge in the second half, while the Mountaineers tallied four shots on goal compared to six for the Hoyas. West Virginia also held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks. Senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand paced WVU’s offensive efforts, taking four shots, while Adler placed a pair of strikes on goal.

Aside from an own goal on Sept. 8, senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey allowed a goal by the opposing team for the first time since Aug. 25. She made four saves in the match, while Hoya keeper Cara Martin also stopped four Mountaineer shots on frame.

With the loss, WVU’s all-time advantage in the series moves to 16-7-3, including 9-4 in games played in D.C.

West Virginia returns to the road next week to open Big 12 Conference play against Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, is tabbed for 8 p.m. ET.

