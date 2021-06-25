WVU women’s soccer midfielder Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel goes pro

WVU women’s soccer senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel announced on Instagram Friday night she is going pro. She signed with Tigres Femenil in Mexico.

“After many years, multiple countries and one without challenges today I fulfill my dream of being a professional soccer player,” Ferrer-VanGinkel wrote. “I’m so excited to start my journey.”

In four years with the Mountaineers, Ferrer-VanGinkel played in 66 games and made 37 starts. She amassed 13 goals and seven assists during her career. In her final season, she scored six goals, including two vs. Kansas. She also finished with three assists, 17 shots on goal, and a team-high 15 points. Her four game-winning goals were good for No. 10 nationally and her six goals in 2020 match her career-high set in 2018.

She was an All-Big 12 First Selection and earned a spot on the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team.