Sophomore forward Taylor White’s 80th-minute goal pushed the West Virginia University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Kansas State at Buser Family Park in Manhattan on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless through the first 80 minutes, but White scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season to lift the Mountaineers (6-7-3, 4-3-1 Big 12) over the Wildcats. White scored in the fourth straight game, while her game winner is her third in a row.

Senior forward Chloe Adler set up White’s score, dribbling down the far side with the Cincinnati, Ohio, native waiting in the box. Adler sent the ball in, but White’s first shot was saved by the KSU keeper. However, the save deflected right back to White, and this time she put it into the back of the net for the score.

From there, WVU continued to play defense to keep the Wildcats off the board through the final buzzer. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and the Mountaineer defense earned their third shutout in the last four matches, including eighth of the season. Massey collected two saves, as the back line held KSU to just a pair of shots on frame.

West Virginia dominated the final stats, outshooting K-State 20-9, as well as 8-2 in shots on goal. The Mountaineers earned six corner kicks, compared to just two for the Wildcats. White led the offense with the goal, along with six shots and four shots on goal.

With the win, West Virginia remains unbeaten all-time against Kansas State, as the series moves to 6-0-1, including 3-0-1 in games played in Manhattan. Of note, White’s nine goals this season mark the most for a Mountaineer in a single season since 2018 when Sh’Nia Gordon also scored nine.

Up next, West Virginia remains in the Sunflower State to complete its regular-season road slate, traveling to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks on Sunday, Oct. 15. West Virginia and Kansas are scheduled to kick off at Rock Chalk Park at 2 p.m. ET.