MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its three-game homestand when No. 8 Penn State comes to Morgantown on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, in the first match of a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Thursday’s match against the Nittany Lions is a Gold Rush, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. The Mountaineers also will be celebrating their 2022 Big 12 Tournament Championship title with a special Big 12 Champions poster giveaway, as well as a photo opportunity with the Big 12 trophy.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 4 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Sunday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, WVU (1-1) scored a program-record nine goals in an impressive, 9-0 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) in the home opener at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 20. Nine different Mountaineers found the back of the net against SFU, including four who tallied a goal and an assist and three who scored their first-ever goal as a Mountaineer.

Senior AJ Rodriguez scored the game winner – the first of her career – while she joined fifth-year seniors Maya McCutcheon and Maddie Moreau and freshman Jordyn Wilson in tallying a goal and an assist in the win. Fifth-year senior Julianne Vallerand, junior Dilary Heredia-Beltran and sophomores Emily Thompson, Taylor White and Natalie Zibinskas also added goals for WVU.

Thursday’s matchup marks the 23rd all-time meeting between West Virginia and Penn State, as the Nittany Lions hold a 12-7-3 advantage in the series. The two teams met twice in 2022, first in the regular season on Aug. 25, then again in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 18. In the first matchup, the Nittany Lions earned a 2-0 win, before securing a 4-0 win in the NCAA Tournament matchup to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Erica Dambach is in her 16th season as the head coach at Penn State, with an overall mark of 259-89-26. PSU is 1-0-1 so far this season, after posting a 15-5-3 overall record in 2022 that saw a Big Ten Tournament Championship title, as well as a trip to the Sweet Sixteen during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive, 8-0 win over West Chester on Aug. 20, to tally their first win of the campaign after securing a hard-fought, 0-0 draw with No. 2 North Carolina on Aug. 17.