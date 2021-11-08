WVU wrestling finishes second as a team in season opener at Clarion Open

CLARION, Pa. – West Virginia University’s wrestling team began its season with a successful showing at the Clarion Open on Sunday.

The Mountaineers wrestled well enough for a second-place finish in the 12-team competition.

Navy (161.5) edged out the Mountaineers (153.5) for the top team spot in the event.

Sophomore Peyton Hall began his season with five straight victories in the 165 pound weight class. The Chester, West Virginia, native picked up a 3-1 win by decision in his final match of the day to win the tournament in his weight class.

Hall was an NCAA qualifier last year, and entered the year ranked inside the top 20 in his weight class, according to multiple college wrestling websites.

Two Mountaineers placed third in their bracket, but only one counted towards the team score.

Junior Scott Joll opened the season with a third-place finish in the 174-pound weight class courtesy of a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh’s Luca Augustine.

Freshman Garrett Lautzenheiser also placed third in his 133-pound weight class, but both he and freshman Jordan Titus were listed as “unattached” from the rest of the Mountaineers scoring efforts. Titus finished the day in sixth place in the 133 weight class.

Following three wins in the opening rounds of the 157 pound weight class, Alex Hornfeck finished the day with back-to-back loses via decision to place fourth in his class.

Sophomore Caleb Dowling won his final match of the day in the same weight division, picking up a 10-5 decision win to place fifth in 157.

Three other Mountaineers, Jeff Boyd (149), Anthony Carman (184), and Michael Wolfgram (heavyweight), rounded out their Sundays with sixth place finishes.

Carman, a Glen Dale, West Virginia, native, placed eighth in the Big 12 in the 184 weight class in his redshirt-freshman year last season.

The Mountaineers are off until Saturday when they entertain a nationally ranked Oklahoma squad inside the WVU Coliseum beginning at 2 p.m.