WVU wrestling picks up pair of home wins Monday

Gold and Blue Nation

Three ranked Mountaineer wrestlers win multiple matches

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WVU’s Michael Wolfgram (right) walks onto the mat Monday ahead of his first match against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

The West Virginia wrestling program secured a pair of team match victories on Monday during the Mountaineers’ first home tri-meet of the season.

WVU picked up wins over visiting Chattanooga and Cleveland State.

Individually, all three of West Virginia’s ranked wrestlers won both of their matches.

Oak Glen High School graduate Peyton Hall remained unbeaten on the season. He tallied an 8-3 decision win over Chattanooga’s Andrew Nicholson, and then a 12-3 major decision victory over Cleveland State’s Riley Smucker.

Hall, ranked No. 12 nationally in the 165 lb weight class, is now 13-0 this year.

West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale, who is ranked No. 6 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 8 by InterMat in the 125 lb weight class, also notched a pair of wins. He won by a 7-1 decision in his first match, and then by way of a 14-5 major decision in his second contest of the day.

The nationally ranked Michael Wolfgram closed out the tri-meet with a win.

Wolfgram recorded a win via technical fall in 5:14 in his match against Chattanooga’s Grayson Walthall. He then earned a 13-4 major decision win against his heavyweight opponent from Cleveland State.

Wolfgram is ranked No. 22 in the country in his weight class by FloWrestling.

Caleb Rea and Scott Joll also won both of their matches for the Mountaineers.

As a team, West Virginia defeated Chattanooga 25-12, and defeated the Vikings 24-10.

Tim Flynn’s group will be back in action on Jan. 1 for the first day of the Southern Scuffle, which is hosted by Chattanooga.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter