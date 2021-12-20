WVU wrestling picks up pair of home wins Monday

WVU’s Michael Wolfgram (right) walks onto the mat Monday ahead of his first match against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

The West Virginia wrestling program secured a pair of team match victories on Monday during the Mountaineers’ first home tri-meet of the season.

WVU picked up wins over visiting Chattanooga and Cleveland State.

Individually, all three of West Virginia’s ranked wrestlers won both of their matches.

Oak Glen High School graduate Peyton Hall remained unbeaten on the season. He tallied an 8-3 decision win over Chattanooga’s Andrew Nicholson, and then a 12-3 major decision victory over Cleveland State’s Riley Smucker.

Hall, ranked No. 12 nationally in the 165 lb weight class, is now 13-0 this year.

The West Virginia wrestling program picked up wins over Chattanooga and Cleveland State on Monday. Here's a look at some of the action from a successful day on the mat. #WVU #HailWV @WVUWrestling pic.twitter.com/tHZsoW171Y — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) December 20, 2021

West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale, who is ranked No. 6 in the country by FloWrestling and No. 8 by InterMat in the 125 lb weight class, also notched a pair of wins. He won by a 7-1 decision in his first match, and then by way of a 14-5 major decision in his second contest of the day.

The nationally ranked Michael Wolfgram closed out the tri-meet with a win.

Wolfgram recorded a win via technical fall in 5:14 in his match against Chattanooga’s Grayson Walthall. He then earned a 13-4 major decision win against his heavyweight opponent from Cleveland State.

Wolfgram is ranked No. 22 in the country in his weight class by FloWrestling.

Caleb Rea and Scott Joll also won both of their matches for the Mountaineers.

As a team, West Virginia defeated Chattanooga 25-12, and defeated the Vikings 24-10.

Tim Flynn’s group will be back in action on Jan. 1 for the first day of the Southern Scuffle, which is hosted by Chattanooga.