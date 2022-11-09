The West Virginia University wrestling team has signed Ty Watters to a National Letter of Intent, as announced by fifth-year coach Tim Flynn on Wednesday morning.

“I think Ty is everything that we are looking for,” coach Flynn explained. “He’s a great kid, great wrestler, and we really enjoy his personality. Any time that we can sign a top-three guy at his weight in the country is a big thing for our program.”

Watters is coming off a historic junior campaign that saw him go 35-3, with 26 wins by fall, on his way to becoming West Allegheny High School’s first-ever individual state champion. He defeated defending 2021 PIAA state champion and current NCAA wrestler Finn Solomon (NC State) by a 7-4 decision to capture the title at 145 pounds.

The West Allegheny, Pennsylvania, native first landed on the scene by going 20-3 and qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman at 106 pounds.

Fast forward three years, and the 2022 PIAA state champion enters his senior season with a 59-8 record and ranked No. 3 in the country at 152 pounds, as well as No. 53 overall in the class of the 2023, according to FloWrestling.

In addition, Watters most recently earned a runner-up finish in the 152-pound weight class at the 2022 Super 32, which is proclaimed as the toughest high school Folkstyle tournament in the country. He was also a finalist at the prestigious Powerade tournament in the winter of 2021.