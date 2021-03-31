WVU’s Bovolskaia Named ITA/UTR Division I Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia of the West Virginia University tennis team has been named the Women’s Division I Player of the Week by Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), announced Wednesday.

“Nastya is someone who competes hard and leaves it all on the court every match,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “She had a very good weekend of competition against Kansas and K-State, and I am very happy for Nastya to have been recognized this way.”

Bovolskaia led the Mountaineers a week ago by amassing a 3-0 record, which included a 2-0 record in singles play. Playing at the No. 1 singles and doubles, the Irkutsk, Russia, native collected a pair of Big 12 Conference singles wins to go along with her lone doubles victory against No. 44 Kansas. On March 26, Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova paired up to defeat KU’s Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni. The junior continued her success in singles and rallied to defeat Smagina in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10). Against Kansas State on March 28, Bovolskaia once again found herself in a three-set tiebreaker in singles but edged out Kansas State’s Karine-Marion Job in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (9), to tally her third win of the weekend.

The junior posted a UTR of 9.60 last week, which is up 0.36 points from two weeks ago. This season, Bovolskaia is tied for the team lead in singles victories, with three apiece. Along with Maslova, she also currently leads the team in doubles play, with a record of 4-3. The duo’s 2-2 mark in Big 12 Conference play is the best by a Mountaineer pair since the 2018-19 season. During her three seasons at West Virginia, Bovolskaia has amassed a career record of 65-55, including a 40-25 mark in singles play.

Bovolskaia is the first Mountaineer to receive the weekly honor. The UTR/ITA Player of the Week award is entering year two of being awarded. The UTR/ITA Player of the Week awards program honors male and female individuals from all five divisions (NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, and Junior College) with weekly awards during the spring dual-match season.