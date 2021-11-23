WVU’s coaches praise Doege: “I thought he was on point”

Jarret Doege’s roller-coaster 2021 season reached a new high point on Saturday as he led the WVU offense to a crucial win over Texas.

The senior quarterback tossed for 290 yards and three touchdowns against the Longhorns, finishing his fourth game of the season without an interception as the Mountaineers took a 31-23 victory in Morgantown. His strong performance went even beyond the stat sheet, as he made some big plays to keep drives alive — or punctuate drives with a touchdown.

Simply put, it seemed like something clicked for Doege and the offense.

“It’s just a team effort. Receivers made plays and I threw the ball well,” he said after the game. “When that happens, we can convert those third-and-longs and fourth downs.”

His clean performance sneaked him back to the top of the Big 12’s passing list with 2,738 yards and earned him the league’s Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“I thought it was much-deserved. He played extremely well, I thought he was on point,” said WVU coach Neal Brown on Tuesday. “He didn’t have the critical error that sometimes costs us, and I thought, especially in the first half, he made some big-time throws.”

Doege’s season has been one of highs and lows — the Texas win might be the highest of his highs this year, and it came after two of his lowest lows in a row. Just a week prior, Doege threw a pair of interceptions as WVU lost to Kansas State on the road. Before that, he put up the lowest passing total of his WVU career against Oklahoma State, barely cracking 100 passing yards as the Mountaineers went without a touchdown.

Of course, as the quarterback, his play is directly tied to that of the entire offense.

“[Against Kansas State], the fact of the matter is, for a lot of different reasons, things came together, we didn’t make plays at times when we needed to,” said Offensive Coordinator Gerad Parker. “[Against Texas], we made a lot of plays. We were on time with the football, he was decisive as a decision-maker, our wideouts and pass catchers attacked the football, we made plays. There’s really nothing more to it.”

Doege has a shot at another big game to close out the regular season, as he had a nice showing in his only meeting with the Jayhawks in 2020 — that game, he tossed for 318 yards and a trio of touchdowns as the Mountaineers won 38-17 in Morgantown.