Randy Mazey’s comeback kids nearly did it again, but this time, they just came up short.

WVU had the go-ahead run at the plate with the opportunity to complete a 4-run comeback against Campbell, but closer Ty Cummings was able to slam the door shut to give the Camels an 8-6 victory to open the weekend series in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

At first, however, it didn’t look like West Virginia would need to make a comeback.

West Virginia got to Thomas Harrington, Campbell’s All-American starter, early, earning four runs in the first three innings. Momentum as especially in WVU’s favor in the third frame when they manufactured three of those scores with the help of three steals and a bunt.

That didn’t shake coach Justin Haire’s confidence in Harrington, as the righty stayed in for another two innings. Only two of those runs were earned, while he struck out six batters and logged five hits.

Much of that confidence likely came from the Camels’ bats, which came alive in the third inning. Campbell answered by scoring eight straight runs over the next four innings, seven of which supported Harrington in his start and gave him his fourth win of the season.

Michael Kilker got his first start of the season for WVU, logging 2.0 innings of work. He also recorded his first two earned runs of the season.

Kilker was the first of seven Mountaineer hurlers. Noah Short, who relieved Kilker in the third, had the toughest outing, allowing four earned runs on three hits while taking the loss.

As has been the trend for the Mountaineers this season, WVU began its comeback in the eighth inning, when McGwire Holbrook sent Victor Scott home on a sacrifice grounder for Scott’s second run of the game.

Braden Barry opened the final inning with a leadoff double, then made it home on an error as Alex Khan reached base off a wild throw. Speedy shortstop Tevin Tucker then set himself up in scoring position as he singled on a bunt, advancing Khan to third before stealing on the next pitch.

Haire was forced to bring in Cummings to stop the bleeding, and he did, striking out the next two batters before forcing Scott to ground out.

Jarred Belbin and Connor Denning each added a pair of RBIs for the Camels, while Belbin went 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and a homer to lead the offense.

Scott went 2 for 5 with an RBI, getting his team-high total to 18 on the season. Grant Hussey also added an RBI on his 2 for 4 night, which included a double.

WVU and Campbell return to the Camels’ Jim Perry Stadium for game two of the series on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.