MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank in the Top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (7-3, 0-2 Big 12) checks in at No. 15 in this week’s national rankings. The Mountaineers earned the ranking with a 49.260 season average on the event, as West Virginia appears in the national floor rankings for the fifth consecutive week.

In the team rankings, Michigan (197.963) continues to hold on to the top spot, while Florida (197.638) jumps into the No. 2 slot for the first time since Week 1 of the rankings. Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma (197.605) dropped to No. 3 this week, while Utah (197.495) dropped to No. 4 overall. LSU rounds out the top five with a 197.400 season average.

In the Big 12 Conference, the all-around and event rankings remain the same, with the Sooners maintaining the top spot in every event, as well as the all-around. WVU continues to rank second on floor, No. 3 on balance beam (48.690) and the all-around (195.395) and fourth on vault (48.950) and uneven bars (48.495).

Individually, junior Abbie Pierson ranks No. 7 on floor in the Big 12 Conference with a 9.875 season average. Senior Kendra Combs follows at No. 9 (9.865), and sophomore Kiana Lewis checks in at No. 10 (9.855).

West Virginia now prepares to travel to Towson, Maryland, for the second time this season, as the Mountaineers are scheduled to compete against Towson and Ursinus College on Saturday, Feb. 19. Competition inside SECU Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET.