WVU’s Gabby Robinson named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia center back Gabby Robinson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after her performance in the seventh-ranked Mountaineers’ victory against Baylor on Friday.

Robinson, a sophomore, earned her first assist of the season when she sent a long through ball to Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, who made a run at net and finished the play for the eventual game-winning goal. On top of her offensive performance, she was a main piece in WVU’s back line that allowed just one score and three shots on goal.

She was also named to the Women’s Team of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

This is the first such honor in Robinson career as she joins a list of Mountaineers to earn nods from the Big 12 this season. Jordan Brewster, who occupies the other center back spot for West Virginia, was named Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 6, followed by Ferrer-vanGinkel’s Offensive Player of the Week nod the next week.

She has, however, received honors from the WVU women’s soccer program. Last season, the Springfield, Virginia native was named the squad’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Robinson is part of WVU’s back line, all four of whom have logged all 560 minutes of this season so far — the only four players to do it for the Mountaineers. West Virginia leads the conference in scoring margin, having allowed six goals while scoring 13.