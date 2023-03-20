Garrett Greene (6) warms up his arm with Nicco Marchiol (8) before WVU’s spring football practice on April 2, 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Back on National Signing Day, WVU head coach Neal Brown outlined remaining areas of need for his roster that he’d aim to attack during the upcoming transfer window.

One prominent position that wasn’t listed in that summary? Quarterback.

Brown had opened his first four seasons at WVU with a starting quarterback acquired from the transfer portal: Austin Kendall in 2019, Jarret Doege in 2020 and 2021 and, most recently, JT Daniels in 2022.

But entering their spring season, the Mountaineers are rolling with who they’ve got — a pair of dual-threat signal callers who were recruited to the program out of high school and appeared in multiple games that season.

“I think it speaks to them, like how I feel about them, the fact that we didn’t go out and get a transfer quarterback, because we could have,” Brown said of junior quarterback Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol. “I think it speaks to how we feel about them [that] we didn’t.”

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Garrett Greene #6 of the West Virginia Mountaineers passes the ball during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Nicco Marchiol #8 of the West Virginia Mountaineers throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. West Virginia won 24-19. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

By all accounts, Greene and Marchiol will begin battling for the starting quarterback job Tuesday when WVU kicks off its spring season. Brown expects that competition to continue into the fall, and said the program likely won’t name a starter until then, which aligns with the process for previous quarterback competitions during his tenure.

“I’m just gonna let it play out, really,” Brown said. “I think both of them are gonna have some ups and downs.”

Greene and Marchiol will split practice reps during the spring.

Greene became West Virginia’s starter late last season after leading the team to its first win over Oklahoma since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. He appeared in nine games, completed 55 percent of his passes and threw for 493 yards. He also netted 276 rushing yards and logged 10 total touchdowns.

As a true freshman, Marchiol appeared in three games, helping the Mountaineers close out a 24-19 victory over Oklahoma State in their season finale.

Greene is a right-handed thrower, while Marchiol is a lefty. Beyond that, they’re very similar in skill and style, and according to the head coach, that may allow the team to streamline it offense in spring practices.

“The last couple of years, we would practice some things for Garrett that we didn’t necessarily do for Jarret or JT. That’s not the case anymore,” Brown said. “From a practice perspective, they can both run the same style, which will be helpful.”

Multiple indicators point to the Mountaineers relying on their ground game more frequently in 2023. Both Greene and Marchiol are mobile quarterbacks capable of toting the ball on read options or designed run plays. All six of the team’s top rushers from last season, including Greene and Marchiol, are slated to return in 2023.

Beyond that, running backs coach Chad Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator in January, and the Mountaineers will feature a veteran offensive line anchored by all-conference center Zach Frazier.