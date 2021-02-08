WVU’s McBride earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference

West Virginia’s Miles McBride garnered his first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and third career weekly honor while Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was named Newcomer of the Week for the fourth time this season.

McBride poured in a career high 31 points along with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the win over Kansas. He became the first WVU player to have 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a game since Jerry West in 1960. The sophomore guard averaged 20 points in a 2-0 week for the Mountaineers while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from the 3-point arc and 83.3 percent from the foul line. He also averaged 5.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

Cunningham led Oklahoma State to an upset of No. 6 Texas with a 19-point, eight-rebound performance. The freshman added two assists and a block in the double-overtime thriller. Despite picking up two quick fouls in the first half of both games last week, Cunningham scored 19 points in each and averaged 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. He was 5-of-9 (.556) from 3-point and 13-of-14 (.929) from the line. The Cowboys now own a 5-3 mark in NET Quadrant 1 games.