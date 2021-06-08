WVU’s McIntosh erupts for four hits in Black Bears debut

Paul McIntosh served up some home cooking for the West Virginia Black Bears in his first game back at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineer senior, who made his MLB Draft League debut with the Black Bears Tuesday night, logged four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three in a 10-3 win over Mahoning Valley. He started at catcher and batted fifth in the lineup.

McIntosh was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2021, batting .256 for the Mountaineers on the year and slugging eight homers, which tied for the team lead.

Terrific night for Paul McIntosh in his return to Mon County Ballpark. https://t.co/ZE1Zo1Tx32 — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) June 9, 2021

Fellow Mountaineers Austin Davis and Zach Ottinger also appeared Tuesday for the Black Bears. Davis started in right field and went 0-4 at the plate with a walk, while Ottinger pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out one batter.

The Black Bears and Scrappers will continue their three-game series in Granville Wednesday night.