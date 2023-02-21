The recognition of the 2023 College Sports Communicators Special Award winners continues with the announcement of the organization’s Achievement Awards.

Mike Montoro of West Virginia University will be the recipient of the Lester Jordan Award, honoring exemplary service to the CSC Academic All-America Program. Montoro is the Mountaineers’ Assistant Athletics Director/Football Communications.

LESTER JORDAN AWARD

Mike Montoro – West Virginia University, Assistant Athletics Director/Football Communications



One of the longest-serving members of the Academic All-America Core Committee, Mike Montoro of West Virginia University has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Lester Jordan Award.



A 35-year veteran of the athletic communications field, Montoro joined the West Virginia athletic communications office in 2007 as director of football communications. He was promoted to assistant athletic director/football communications in July 2021.



For 27 of those 35 years, Montoro has served the Academic All-America Committee in a variety of capacities. He is in his 11th year as a national coordinator for the program, overseeing Division I football and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country. He previously oversaw the Division I men’s at-large program.



Montoro first joined the Academic All-America Committee in 1995 during his tenure as sports information director at Liberty University.



In addition to his work with the Academic All-America Committee, Montoro is a member of the CSC Mentorship Committee and has been on the executive board of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association since 2002. He currently serves as the organization’s executive associate director.



Montoro was honored with the NCBWA’s Wilbur Snypp Award in 2006, honoring outstanding contributions to college baseball, and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at Liberty in 1988. Montoro received his CSC 25-Year Award in 2015.



Lester Jordan Award

Named after the program’s founder, the Lester Jordan Award is presented to an individual for exemplary service to the Academic All-America Program and the promotion of the ideals of being a student-athlete. Nominations are solicited by and voted upon by the Academic All-America Core Committee.