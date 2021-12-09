WVU’s Zach Frazier named Walter Camp All-American

West Virginia University sophomore center Zach Frazier was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America second team, as announced by the organization.



Frazier, a 2021 All-Big 12 Conference Second Team lineman, becomes the 25th Mountaineer to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team. It’s the sixth straight year and seventh of the past eight a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier also is WVU’s 47th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 110 All-Americans.



Frazier becomes the first WVU offensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since Colton McKivitz in 2019 and 10th time an offensive lineman has been honored.



Frazier started all 12 games at center in 2021, after starting at guard in nine of 10 games as a true freshman last year. He played on all 841 offensive snaps in 2021 and on more than 1,400 snaps in his first two years. He was a three-time WVU Offensive Lineman of the Game (Virginia Tech, TCU, Long Island) and finished with a team-high 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. He only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.



This is the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team – the nation’s oldest and one of the most prestigious All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team.



In all, 36 different schools from nine conferences were represented on the All-America First and Second Teams.