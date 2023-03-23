MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The nationally ranked West Virginia baseball team continues its homestand this weekend against visiting Xavier out of the Big East Conference. Despite being separated by just a few hours on Interstates 70 and 71, this is the first meeting between the two programs in nearly 30 years.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup on the diamond.

Xavier at No. 24 WVU baseball series information

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

All-time series: Xavier leads 2-0 since 1930

Last meeting: Xavier 4, West Virginia 2 at Conrad Park (FL) in 1995

West Virginia record: 16-5

Xavier record: 10-10

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Xavier probable starter: TBA

Game 2

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Blaine Traxel (4-1, 2.03 ERA)

Xavier probable starter: TBA

Game 3

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Grant Siegal (2-1, 5.16 ERA)

Xavier probable starter: TBA

Matchup preview

No. 24 West Virginia got back into the win column on Wednesday, needing 10 innings to take down visiting Hofstra to split the midweek series. WVU is off to its best start to a season since joining the Big 12, and is closing in on its first conference series of the year.

Before WVU takes on anyone out of the Big 12, Randy Mazey’s crew will face Xavier out of the Big East. The visiting Musketeers will have their hands full, as West Virginia boasts an improved pitching rotation led by Blaine Traxel, and arguably the best hitter in the Big 12 this season in JJ Wetherholt. The sophomore infielder is hitting for a conference-best .447 average, and leads the Big 12 with 20 stolen bases. Traxel, meanwhile, is coming off his third complete game of the season.

The Mountaineers have won 10 of their last 11 contests.

Xavier most recently lost a midweek contest to rival Cincinnati. Before that, the Musketeers swept Wofford over the weekend. Xavier shortstop Jack Housinger, selected as the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, is off to a slow start – hitting for just a .188 average.

Mountaineer catcher Dayne Leonard has reached base in all 21 games this season, and 32 games in a row dating back to last year. Braden Barry has recorded a hit in 11 straight games, one shy of his career-high.

Mazey needs two wins this weekend to secure his 500th victory as a college baseball head coach. The skipper is 312-235 since taking over the Mountaineer baseball program.

First pitch on Friday has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET.