MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team took eighth place at the Go Fast River Run, which is hosted by Lock Haven University in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, at LHU’s West Branch XC Course on Friday, Oct. 22.

The team finished with 183 points.

Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz earned third place in the 6k with a time of 21:48.3. Fellow redshirt sophomore Megan Weaver followed Yuhasz for the Mountaineers, finishing 20th with a time of 22:49.1.

Five Mountaineers completed Saturday’s race as WVU’s developmental team. West Virginia will return next week with their Big 12 Conference qualifying team for the conference championships.

Redshirt freshman Zara Zervos finished third for the Mountaineers and 44th out of 164 runners with a time of 23:42.7. Additionally, freshman Grace Wu earned 47th with a time of 23:51.2.

Redshirt freshman Kase Torchia rounded out the top-five for WVU, finishing with a time of 25:05.0.

West Virginia was one of 16 teams competing in the women’s 6k at the Go Fast River Run. Walsh University won the race with 63 points.

The Mountaineers return to action at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 28, at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course. The women’s 6k begins a 10 a.m. ET.