Former Polar Bear is poised to repeat his All-American 2021 campaign

WVU’s anchor on the offensive line is a preseason All-American.

Walter Camp Football released its preseason All-America teams on Monday, and for the first time in his career, Zach Frazier was selected to the second team.

Frazier was a Second Team selection by Walter Camp Football after the 2021 season when he established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference. In addition to nod from Walter Camp, Frazier was a Second Team selection by the AFCA, as well as a two-time All-Big 12 selection.

The Fairmont Senior High product will start at center for West Virginia in the fall. The 2022 campaign will be his third straight season starting on the line and his second at center. There are high hopes for Frazier, as he was a selected to Athlon Sports’s Preseason All-Big 12 First Team in June.

Frazier is also one of the five returning starters for WVU on the offensive line this upcoming season.