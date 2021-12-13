Zeiqui Lawton announces he’s transferring to WVU

Former in-state recruit announces he's coming back to Mountain State

Zeiqui Lawton, once the No. 2 recruit in West Virginia in the 2021 recruiting class, is coming back home.

Lawton, a Charleston native, committed to play at Cincinnati after his high school career at South Charleston High School wrapped up.

But he is now transferring to West Virginia.

Lawton was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and was tabbed as a Top-40 defensive tackle in the nation in his recruiting class out of high school. He also earned First-Team All-State honors during his junior and senior years, and was a Second-Team All-State selection his freshman and sophomore years.

The West Virginia native comes back to his home state with four years of eligibility remaining.

Lawton currently stands 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 266 pounds according to his player profile on Cincinnati’s website.

Lawton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 11.

Lawton was originally recruited by the previous coaching staff, as well as the current staff while he was at South Charleston. He ultimately chose to sign with the Bearcats.

