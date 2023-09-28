MORRISTOWN, OH (WTRF) — The word surprised would be an understatement for one Union Local Middle School teacher when she got a knock at the door telling her that she is this September’s Golden Apple Winner.

Her excitement could be heard hundreds and hundreds of feet down the hallway.

I went to Union Local Middle School to surprise this month’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

She is a 7th grade teacher who shows the utmost devotion to her teachers.

Haley Wade with The Health Plan went with me to tell, Glenda Myers, that she is September’s Golden Apple award recipient.

Mrs. Myers received $500 to be used toward her classroom.

Glenda Myers says she is beyond thrilled to be this September’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

It was incredibly surprising and shocking, and I am honored. Glenda Myers, Golden Apple Award Winner

For the last 21 years Mrs. Myers has been teaching at Union Local Elementary and this year is a first for her to teach at the middle school as a 7th grade English Language Arts teacher. “I tend to be very animated in my class so I will get involved emotionally and sometimes if we’re reading a story it might remind me of another story I might get off track a little bit. I don’t look at it as I did that, they are actually the ones doing that.

Glenda Myers, Golden Apple Award Winner

It is also Mr. Ray Rateno’s first year as Union Local Middle’s principal and even though he as only observed Mrs. Myers’ classroom on a handful of occasions, he is already an eyewitness to what wonderful lessons are being learned.

He says he especially loves that she dove right into the new curriculum.



It’s a very entertaining class. The way she operates her room. Kids enjoy it and you see a lot of communicating between kids back and forth. She makes learning fun and she brings all students in. “It’s a very welcoming and warm class and she does a great job. Ray Rateno, Union Local Middle Principal

Mrs. Myers says in 2020 she decided to take a different approach.

Being a kind and respectful role model was and will always been a priority, but she says the pandemic taught her what is even more important than what is revealed on a report card.

To me the mindset, the emotional well-being of my students, is far more important than anything. Any grade, any score or what any outside agencies may think, their well-being is my number one priority. Glenda Myers, Golden Apple Award Winner

Mrs. Myers has also taught her students perseverance through the years.

And even in a pandemic, she showed them you can do anything.

These 7th graders were once her fifth grade students.

At the time they wore masks to cover their mouth making it challenging for their teacher to hear them at times, but Mrs. Myers says she wouldn’t let that define her.

Although I carry that hearing impairment with me, it does not make me who I am and it actually shows students that here’s your limit, but you’re here, and you go above and beyond that and you don’t let it stop you from what you want to do.” Glenda Myers, Golden Apple Award Winner

When I asked Mrs. Myers the word that she would use to best describe the kind of teacher that she is.

She says wants her students to always remember that she was a compassionate teacher