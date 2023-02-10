MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville.

According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence.

White says the brush fire started after a transformer blew due to Thursday night’s windy weather.

He also says firefighters were easily able to extinguish the flames.

White adds that the fire didn’t occur near any park buildings.

He says no one was injured.