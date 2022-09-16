One person has died after a crash in Hancock County on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to police.

A 2019 Toyota Sienna then struck the Mercedes from behind, which caused the Toyota to spin and strike a construction trailer, according to police.

The driver of the Mercedes, George William Merkich, 85 years old from Weirton, died at the hospital after being life-flighted from the scene.

His wife, Margaret, 81, is still currently in the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, William Syphers of Wheeling, was in the hospital last time officials had an update.

