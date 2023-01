A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia.

The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton.

Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit.

On scene include Weirton Fire, Weirton police, and Hancock County EMS.

Officials say there has been minor injuries.

Weirton Police say to use Cove Rd as an alternate route