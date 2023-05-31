A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

Two people were injured in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Officials say the crash happened at 6:47 am after the two cars collided head-on.

The crash happened in the Weircrest area in Weirton, WV on the north end of State Route 2.

Officers say a red, Saturn Vue crossed the double-yellow line and struck a blue, Honda Civic.

One person was flown by life-flight and one person was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The names of those involved, and the extent of the injuries are not available at this time.

Weirton Police and Fire were on the scene along with Hanock County Ambulance.