A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday.
Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to police.
A 2019 Toyota Sienna then struck the Mercedes from behind, which caused the Toyota to spin and strike a construction trailer, according to police.
Police say the two people in the Mercedes were entrapped and needed to be life-flighted.
EMS took the driver of the Toyota to a local hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
The names of those involved are not available at this time.
Stick with 7News for updates