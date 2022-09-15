A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to police.

A 2019 Toyota Sienna then struck the Mercedes from behind, which caused the Toyota to spin and strike a construction trailer, according to police.

Police say the two people in the Mercedes were entrapped and needed to be life-flighted.

EMS took the driver of the Toyota to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

The names of those involved are not available at this time.

