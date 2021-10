The American Flag waves on September 17, 2005, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There will be a 2nd Amendment Rally occurring this weekend in Weirton, WV.

According to a flyer, the rally will occur on Saturday, October 16 at 11 am on Penco/Penn Ave.

The rally will have guest speakers, refreshments, and a band (Hank IV)

There will also be Trump signs and political merchandise for sale at the event.

The event organizers say ‘in these troubling times, we must unite to protect our constitutional rights! Let your voice be heard!’