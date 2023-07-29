WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the weather mellowed out this evening, so did the music-loving crowd at Weirton’s Hoopie Mountain Music Festival.

Concertgoers rolled up in motorcycles and campers at Get Togethers Picnic Grounds as bands from the Ohio Valley and beyond took the kaleidoscopic stage.

Groups like Oma Joy, the Groovy Roots and Stooge Bigson joined DJ sets to light up the night all the way until sunrise Sunday morning.

It’s one of Hancock County’s newest festivals, becoming an annual tradition on the last weekend of July.