HANCOCK COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Officials say a body was found Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head on County Road 208 (off of Route 2).

Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said the body of a white man was found ‘dumped’ deep in the woods.

The man’s identity is unknown but an investigation is ongoing.

Since being recovered from the scene, the body has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

This is a developing story so stay with 7NEWS for updates.