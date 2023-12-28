CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has announced that Thursday, state regulators agreed to reopen the case of a troubled Northern Panhandle utility over funding issues.

According to reports, the petition involves the Newell Company, which was found by the commission to be a failing utility in 2022. The commission issued an order on February 23, 2023, that the Hancock Public Service District and Tomlinson Public Service District acquire Newell.

The Commission says that Hancock PSD was to pay $1.36 million for the 425-customer sewer system, and Tomlison PSD was to pay $1.63 million for the 650-customer water system through secured funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure Development Council.

On November 28, 2023, Hancock petitioned the Commission to reopen the case.

It expected to have to make repairs of $9.1 million to the system, but an engineering study it commissioned said the repairs would cost, instead, from $10.5 million to $15.5 million.

The petition said the West Virginia Infrastructure Development Council on Oct. 24, 2023, denied Hancock PSD’s request for $1.3 million to pay for the takeover.

Hancock then asked the Commission to reopen the case to review all matters, including the acquisition price to be paid by Hancock PSD for Newell.

