Chaffin Luhana Foundation to give away 800+ turkeys: law firm to offer contactless pickup for Pittsburgh and West Virginia families in need

PITTSBURGH – Given COVID-19’s effect on many households and the food insecurity spikes seen across the region, the Chaffin Luhana Foundation plans to help families in need by giving away more than 800 turkeys Nov. 19-20.

Set for both Pittsburgh, PA and Hancock County, WV – two locations in which the firm has offices – Chaffin Luhana will use a contactless drive-through service to distribute turkeys on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.

To qualify, those interested must complete the form on the firm’s website. Quantities are limited so it is highly encouraged to complete the form to reserve a turkey, and also arrive when the event begins at 2:00 PM at the respective venue. Turkeys will be available until they run out.



Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 PM – Pittsburgh

DoubleTree Green Tree (Rear Parking Lot)

500 Mansfield Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15205





Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM – Hancock County, WV

Tomlinson Run State Park (Pool Parking Lot)

3391 Veterans Blvd.

New Cumberland, WV 26047

“I don’t recall there ever being a greater need in our community than now,” said Eric Chaffin, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Chaffin Luhana LLP, and Trustee of the Chaffin Luhana Foundation (CLF).

“COVID-19 has drastically changed everything about our lives and put so many hard-working people out of work. Now they are struggling to figure out how to feed their families. How could we not help? In 2020, with our #10kSandwiches Drive in March, and these events, we are highly focused on addressing food scarcity.”

“This is a time for the community to come together,” added Partner and Co-Founder Roopal Luhana, also a CLF Trustee.

“Food insecurity is a very real issue for people in the communities we serve. It’s important to everyone at our firm to do our part and help where we can. Doing nothing was never an option. Helping families in the Pittsburgh area and in West Virginia is the least we can do.”

Chaffin Luhana is committed to Doing Good By Doing Right™ and giving back to the communities it serves. Most recently, the focus has been on food insecurity and safety through COVID-19, starting with CLF’s 10k Sandwiches event in March through which it gave out 10,000 sandwiches. It then followed with efforts to help distribute masks to 12,000+ people in Pittsburgh.

For more information, please visit ChaffinLuhana.com/turkey-giveaway.