City of Weirton swearing in four more officers as their own

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — What SafeWise.com is considering to be the safest city in West Virginia has taken in four new police officers as their own.

All four officers were just sworn in a few hours ago to the Weirton Police Department. There are now 37 officers on the force. City officials say that means their almost up to their quota.

There’s a certain number of officers that, city officials say, are needed, which is very important to be on top of for the city of Weirton to be protected.

Officials are now grateful to have more officers.

“I’m glad to be a part of that. I always feel proud after having given the exam to these young men and women. It always makes me feel proud because I’ve been a part… just a small part of the process.” Helen Jackson-Gillison, President of the Weirton Police Civil Service Commission

It’s the fourth year in a row the city of Weirton has been called the safest city, according to officials. Something that Jackson-Gillison is attributing to the high morale and ethical standards the officers have. She says they’re very caring people and believe in doing their job properly.