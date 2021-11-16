Cold case of missing woman is remembered as a mystery

HANCOCK COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Last week, when the car with the bodies of the missing couple was discovered in the Ohio River, it was because the divers were actually in the area looking for another missing person—Karen Adams.

That prompted 7News to reach out to our former reporter Dave Elias, now working in Florida, who covered this case.

Elias remembers that Karen Adams of Aliquippa went missing March 11, 2007, after a night of gambling at Mountaineer Racetrack and Gaming Resort.

I recall that around 11 o’clock, she had been playing Bingo, and then later that early morning around 3:00 a.m., she was caught on surveillance video driving through the parking lot. I remember at that time people wondering was she driving the car, was someone else driving the car. Dave Elias, Former WTRF Reporter

Elias recalled that it was as though she vanished.

He says she had left a voicemail for her son, and was never heard from again. Her family said it was not like her to leave without telling anyone.

Adams was a teacher’s aide. She was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work.

She was driving a small red car.