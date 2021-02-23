Crossroads Church in Weirton is hosting a food distribution Wednesday

There are no income requirements and everyone in the community can participate.

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Crossroads Church is hosting a food giveaway in Weirton on Wednesday, February 24 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Food can be picked up at Crossroads Weirton at 308 Penco Road.

There are no income requirements and everyone in the community can participate.

Boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families project will be distributed and contain fresh food, meats, dairy and produce.

Crossroads Church will also have food distributions at its locations in Cranberry Township, PA and Oakdale, PA.