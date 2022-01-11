Fiesta Dinnerware reveals new color of 2022

The Fiesta Tableware Company has a new color for 2022 and it’s Peony.

Peony is a soft shade of blush and it’s the 54th color since the brand was introduced in 1936.

“Peony is coming at just the right time for our 2022 color,” says Rich Brinkman, VP Sales & Marketing at The Fiesta Tableware Company. “The shade is optimistic, pleasant and comforting. Coming on the heels of our anniversary, Peony takes our colors in a new direction where we can explore our softer side.”

Fiesta’s 2022 colors include: Peony, Scarlet, Poppy, Butterscotch, Daffodil, Sunflower, Lemongrass, Meadow, Turquoise, Lapis, Mulberry, Slate, and White; with Ivory being available during the 4th quarter. The lineup also includes Foundry, a cast-iron like finish that has the ease of use of ceramic dinnerware.

Presale starts May 15, 2022. Peony will be available to consumers at better department stores, independent retailers, .coms, and on www.fiestafactorydirect.com by June 1, 2022.

Fiesta Dinnerware is manufactured in Newell, Hancock County.