Fire erupts again at Ergon refinery in Newell

This is the second fire at the refinery in almost two months.

NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF & AP) – A fire erupted at a petroleum refinery in West Virginia Saturday night.

Photos and videos shared by news outlets show a large blaze late Saturday at the Ergon – West Virginia Inc. plant in Newell. The community is located in the state’s northern panhandle along the Ohio River.

We are sharing a video taken by Kaley Myers.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Transportation officials closed Route 2 near the refinery while crews fought the fire.

The company also experienced a fire at its Newell plant in April. An Ergon news release in April said an unoccupied maintenance shop caught fire but the damage was contained and didn’t involve bulk chemicals

No one was injured in the April fire.

Local media outlets are reporting that this latest fire was put out as of Sunday morning.

Reports also say that some Columbiana County, Ohio residents reported seeing a glow across the Ohio River late Saturday night.

According to reports, officials have not released a cause for the fire.