HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A brush fire occurred Wednesday on the 3900 block of Hardin Run Road in New Manchester, West Virginia, burning 10 acres into the hillside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but New Manchester fire officials tell us that the fire is extinguished, and no one was injured.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and was put out four hours later. New Manchester and New Cumberland Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Fire officials said that high winds contributed to the fire.