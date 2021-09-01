Flash Flood warning issued for Hancock County

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the areas of the Ohio Valley. Portions of Hancock and Brooke Co. WV as well Jefferson Co. OH is included in this warning.

Local radar estimates about 1″ of rain has already fallen with an additional 1-2″ possible. Be aware of flooded streets and ponding on the roadways, especially if you are traveling in the northern counties.

The National Weather Service says the warning will last at least until 12:15 PM

Be sure to turn around when approaching flooded roads.