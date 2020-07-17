FOP Lodge 84 response to Weirton PD restructuring

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Following the announcement of the restructuring of the Weirton Police Department, FOP Lodge 84 wanted to reassure the members of their number one priority during this time.

That being the protection and service of the citizens and children of Weirton.

President Brian Beatty stated, “The Lodge represents nearly every police officer in the city.”

He also released the following statement in the press release: “The Lodge recently took a vote of no confidence regarding the leadership in our police department. 27 of the 32 officers that cast ballots indicated they did not have confidence in the Chief of Police.”

Here is the full statement: (For WTRF mobile App users, click here)