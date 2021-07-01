Four arrested in yearlong Hancock County drug investigation

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF)- Four people in Chester were arrested Tuesday following a yearlong investigation investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl.

This investigation led to the arrest of three subjects, Travis Keener, Heidi LaNeve, and William Stall to the felony offenses of distribution of heroin and fentanyl and the possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl, as well as possession of heroin and fentanyl.

The investigation included Hancock-County-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Chester Police.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Heidi LaNeve’s residence located in Chester, WV.